ajc logo
X

Hope, Hugh

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOPE, Sr., Hugh McCulloh "Buddy"

Hugh McCulloh Hope "Buddy", age 71, passed away on December 14, 2022. He was a resident of Cumming, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, Georgia and West Point, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Hugh McCulloh Hope, Jr. "Mac"; and stepson, Thomas Litchfield Smith "Field", of Cumming, GA; brother, James Haskell Hope, III (Pam) of Opelika, AL; sister, Becky Hope Smith of Norcross, GA; nieces, Sara Hope Smith of Santa Monica, CA, Heather Hope Weston Yingling (Craig) of Opelika, AL; nephew, Chad Michael Hope of Santa Ana, CA; and great-nephews, Hunter Weston and Peyton Weston of Opelika, AL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots in memory of Hugh/Buddy's name, or to your favorite charity in Hugh/Buddy's name.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Another parade planned for national champion Bulldogs2h ago

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Abrams raised record $113 million for governor’s race, still owes money
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Proposed rule would shield Georgia senators from disclosing legislative work
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Brock Bowers can’t be stopped in national championship game
2h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Benjamin, Gracie
1h ago
Gilliard, John
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
2h ago
Photos: The scene at the Georgia vs. TCU national championship game
10h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
15h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top