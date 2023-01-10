Hope, Hugh

HOPE, Sr., Hugh McCulloh "Buddy"



Hugh McCulloh Hope "Buddy", age 71, passed away on December 14, 2022. He was a resident of Cumming, Georgia and formerly of Atlanta, Georgia and West Point, Georgia. He is survived by his son, Hugh McCulloh Hope, Jr. "Mac"; and stepson, Thomas Litchfield Smith "Field", of Cumming, GA; brother, James Haskell Hope, III (Pam) of Opelika, AL; sister, Becky Hope Smith of Norcross, GA; nieces, Sara Hope Smith of Santa Monica, CA, Heather Hope Weston Yingling (Craig) of Opelika, AL; nephew, Chad Michael Hope of Santa Ana, CA; and great-nephews, Hunter Weston and Peyton Weston of Opelika, AL. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Toys for Tots in memory of Hugh/Buddy's name, or to your favorite charity in Hugh/Buddy's name.

