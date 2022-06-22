HOOVER, Charles Estes



Charles Estes Hoover entered peacefully into his Heavenly Home on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Augusta, Georgia to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sanders Hoover of Augusta, Georgia on January 7, 1929. Charles graduated from Richmond Academy in 1946 before attending the Junior College of Augusta and graduating from the University of Georgia in Athens in 1951. Responding to his call to the ministry, Charles graduated from the Candler School of Theology in 1954 and in that same year married his beloved Winnie Strozier. He furthered his graduate studies at Drew University in 1957 and earned a Doctor of Theology degree from Emory in 1979. Charles also was awarded an Honorary Degree by Paine College. Together Charles and Winnie served many individual churches in the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. In addition, he served as District Superintendent of the Augusta and Rome-Carrollton districts. He conveyed the message of Jesus Christ to his congregations through his ministry, preaching, and most importantly, his life. Throughout his life, Charles championed the cause of equal treatment of all people and particularly so during the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta during the 1960s. Reading and theatre were two of his favorite hobbies and was an avid Bulldog fan and marveled at the feats of Tom Brady. Most important to him, though, was his family as shown and confirmed by his perpetual and deep love which he expressed and bestowed on all as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Charles was predeceased by his beloved wife, Winnie; and daughter and son-in-law, Ellen Brown and Mike Brown. He is survived by his two sons, Dr. William S. Hoover of New York (friend Pat Ryan) and Dr. Charles S. Hoover (Abigail) of St. Simons Island; Six grandchildren, Paul Brown, Mary Ellen Clifford (Scott), Elizabeth King (Aron), Hannah Moore (Mike), Jack Currier Hoover and Olivia Goddard Hoover; seven great-grandchildren, Riley, Kennedy, and Harper Clifford, Sawyer, Reagan, Lincoln and Sutton Moore; and many close friends that were more like family. "Papa" is already greatly missed! A celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 23 at 11 AM, at Saint Simons United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Frederica Academy 200 Murray Way, Saint Simons Island, Georgia 31522 and/or The Foundation of Wesley Woods: designate charitable care, 1817 Clifton Rd, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com

