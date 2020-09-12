HOOS, Patricia June 23, 1938 - Sept. 2, 2020 Patricia Hoos, born June 23, 1938 in Muskegon, MI, passed into heaven last week in Bluffton, SC. She has been a resident of Sun City Hilton Head in Bluffton for over 20 years. Patricia and the Hoos family also formerly resided in Dunwoody, GA north of Atlanta, in Midland, MI, in Hudson, OH, and in Birmingham, MI. A graduate of Michigan State University with a BA in Education, Patricia was a teacher before she and late husband John started their family. Patricia also enjoyed owning an embroidery business in Ohio, and working as a contract support team member for Xerox in Atlanta for many years. But her greatest passion was love for her family and friends. Possessing a gift of an excellent perception of character, she always had kindness for those she met while maintaining a motherly affection and protection of family and loved ones. Even in times of recent illnesses, her caring for others above herself was abundantly evident, and lives on as an example of selfless love for this world. "Young Patricia" married her college sweetheart "Loverboy" John, and she lived her life devoted to him, family, and raising their four loving children whom she is survived by: Suzi 57, Betsi 54, Molli 50, and John 49, she is also survived by sister-in-law Helga, nephew Jimmy, son-in-laws Scott Dmitrenko and Greg Russell, grandchildren Dylan and Cameron, grand-nephews Eli and Zeke, nephew in law Rich Brown, grand-nieces Sophie and Adela, by a circle of close friends in Bluffton/Sun City, Atlanta, Michigan, and beyond, and by her ever happy little furry friend Luci. She is daughter of the late Florence and James Hamm of Muskegon, MI, and previously departed by late husband John G Hoos, brother James Hamm, and niece Sonya Hamm. Patricia was welcomed home by her Heavenly Father on September 2, 2020, and we now have a guardian-angel looking over us in this world. She will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA alongside of her beloved husband John G Hoos. A family-only service will be held at Arlington Memorial on Saturday, September 19. In the interest of safety, a live online video stream of the service will be provided at 3:30 PM, on Sept. 19, all are invited to join online a link to the online stream will be provided on the day of the service at (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/sandy-springs-ga/patricia-hoos-9347756 ). Additionally, friends and loved ones are asked to contribute fond memories in advance of the service by sharing a recorded video-message for the service on Patricia's Tribute page at https://www.tribute.co/celebration-of-life-memorial-for-patricia-hoos/. Photos can also be shared via https://patriciahoosphotomemories.shutterfly.com/pictures . In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Patricia's loving name to one or more of her favorite charities: The Wounded Warrior Project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ , Shriners Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate , or St. Jude Children's Hospital https://www.stjude.org/give.html .



