HOOPES, Gary Arlen



Gary Arlen Hoopes, age 86, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away peacefully August 24, 2023.



Gary was born in Peoria, Illinois, the only child of the late Richard L. Hoopes and Mary Stambough Hoopes. He grew up in a neighboring town, Astoria, where he graduated from Astoria High School and was named to the Illinois all-state basketball stars. He also competed in football, baseball, and track & field, earning 14 varsity letters. He was in the Boy Scouts of America and earned the BSA's highest honor, making the rank of Eagle Scout. He also achieved the God and Country Church Service Award.



After high school, Gary graduated from Knox College, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Biology. Even through college, Gary was an outstanding basketball player, breaking the Knox College individual career scoring record and joining his team in the NCAA Tournament two years in a row. His team was later inducted into the Knox College Athletic Hall of Fame. He also played on the Knox Tennis Team, was in the ROTC, and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.



Following graduation from Knox College, Gary served 3 years in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis, and advanced to the rank of First Lieutenant. He volunteered for Airborne training and received his Paratrooper Wings. Gary also played on the Post basketball and volleyball teams.



After the Army, Gary graduated with honors from Michigan State University with his Bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture/Land Planning, and while there, he submitted two award-winning designs in national competition.



Gary then moved to Atlanta and began his career, which spanned almost 50 years. Initially, he was with Harland, Bartholomew & Associates. Gary soon partnered with Roy Reece to form Reece & Hoopes, which later became known as Reece, Hoopes & Fincher, Land Planners and Landscape Architects. At the height of Gary's career, the firm had offices in Atlanta, Destin, and Birmingham. Their projects included communities, office parks, campuses, and resorts in the Southeastern United States and abroad. Gary retired as President of the firm. He was a respected member of the land planning community, served as past President of the American Society of Landscape Architects, Georgia Chapter, and was a member of the Urban Land Institute. He had a very strong work ethic and took great pride in his work. Gary once wrote, "I had great professors at MSU, as I did at Knox, and really loved my chosen profession".



For much of his adult life, Gary continued to play basketball, played tennis for about 15 years with the Atlanta Tennis Association, and later took up racquetball. Eventually, golf became his only game and he enjoyed playing different courses primarily in the Atlanta and St. Simons Island areas.



Over the years, Gary also enjoyed mountain climbing, was an avid reader, bird watcher, enjoyed music, traveling, woodworking, chess, juggling, and museums. He was also a history buff, huge sports fan, and dearly loved all his pets. He was a former member of Sandy Springs Christian Church.



In spite of his declining health in recent years, he courageously maintained a positive attitude and sincerely appreciated all the visits, calls, cards, thoughts and prayers.



In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Joy Dennis Herring; father-in-law, Max Carey Herring; and brother-in-law, Brandt W. Herring.



Left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Kerri Lynn Herring Hoopes; his beloved children, Paul Hoopes and his wife, Hildi, of Hernando, MS, Laura Hoopes, of Murfreesboro, TN, Craig Hoopes and his wife, Michelle, of Alpharetta, GA, and their two daughters, Sydney and Maddie; sister-in-law, Melissa Herring Brooks of Smyrna, GA; nephew, Matthew Brooks and his wife, Nancy, of Mount Hamilton, CA; niece, Amy Brooks of Smyrna, GA; nephew, James Herring of Mableton, GA; his sweet dog, Sophie; and extended family members.



A graveside service honoring Gary's life will be held Friday, December 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. Please arrive at the cemetery's Public Information Center by 2:30 PM.



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