John Thomas Hooper, 82, of Marietta, GA, passed away on September 3, 2023, after a 1 ½ year battle with cancer. He was born in Nashville, TN, to Bernie and Jessie Hooper, and lived in many different places throughout his life.



He was an adventurous, self-made man who enjoyed traveling and engaging in a wide range of activities. John was a pilot, sailor, photographer, historian, educator, computer programmer, consultant, avid reader, and had a deep love for opera and classical music.



John is survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn Holt Hooper; and stepchildren, Mike Griffin, Shelley and James Van Camp, Stacey and Jeff Garmon. He was also cherished by his grandchildren, Griffin and Allison Van Camp, Gareth Van Camp, Brenna Garmon, Alyssa and Austin Granger; as well as multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Hooper.



John earned a Bachelor of Science in History from Kennesaw State University at the age of 66, and then shared his love for history by teaching there. He had a passion for learning and embraced education (though not necessarily formal education) throughout his life.



In his professional career, John worked in many fields. He started computer programming at the age of 16, but also worked in the medical field, aerial photography, teaching, consulting and leading computer software projects worldwide. He traveled extensively, and shared the love for travel with many friends and family.



John's services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 3 PM, at St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church, located at 1795 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Room in the Inn, P. O. Box 25309, Nashville, TN 37202, or to St. Peter & St. Paul Episcopal Church.



John will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. May he rest in peace.



