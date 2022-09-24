HOOPER, Betty



Betty Burke Hooper, known as "Elaine" to her immediate family and friends passed from this world early Monday morning, September 19, 2022 (her deceased husband's 102 birthday.) Ms. Hooper was born in Atlanta, May 26, 1926, and grew up in the Little Five Points Area. Truly a member of 'the greatest generation,' Ms. Hooper grew up helping her grandmother Engram manage a boarding house on DeKalb Ave. where she learned, among other meals, to prepare an oyster cornbread stuffing any restaurant in town would be happy to serve for Thanksgiving.



Many of Ms. Hooper's family were Christian Scientists. As she was the Granddaughter of one of Atlanta's first Christian Science 'practitioners' (Molly McTeer of Ranger Ga.) they took their church and religion seriously. This led Betty to being the youngest "Worthy Advisor" elected to lead the Little Five Points Masonic Rainbow Lodge, by way of sponsorships from her father, 'Felix' Burke and Calvin McTeer of East Point. Ms. Hooper attended Bass High School, graduating right as World War II broke out.



Ms. Hooper began her 42 year Civil Service Act career in 1943, as a transcription clerk for the Malaria Control Program in War Areas, now known as the Center for Disease Control. She was promoted through the ranks, and by 1973, Ms. Hooper was appointed as a public information specialist for C.D.C. responding to news organizations and the general public. Some hapless reporter's questions resulted in Ms. Hooper's coworkers awarding her a coffee mug reading: "Betty with a capital B." From the Carter administration through Bush '41, Ms. Hooper was the Freedom of Information Act Officer at C.D.C. The position involved weekly visits from other federal agency employees with 'baggage' handcuffed to their wrists, flying to Washington D.C. from Atlanta on Friday mornings and back Friday afternoons, World Health Organization projects, Flu vaccine decision committees and other events. Ms. Hooper was also the flag protocol officer at C.D.C. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees local chapter 1419.



Before the Covid pandemic, Ms. Hooper expressed her decision to have a private funeral with no flowers. That said; a private interment at Westview cemetery will be held at a later date.



Thanks Mom. The following was one of her favorite bible verses:



For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to kill and a time to heal. A time to tear down and a time to build up. A time to cry and a time to laugh. A time to grieve and a time to dance. A time to scatter stones and a time to gather stones. A time to embrace and a time to turn away. A time to search and a time to quit searching. A time to keep and a time to throw away. A time to tear and a time to mend. A time to be quiet and a time to speak. A time to love and a time to hate. A time for war and a time for peace.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.



