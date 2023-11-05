Obituaries

Hooker, Billie

File photo
File photo
Nov 5, 2023

HOOKER, Dr. Billie

Dr. Billie June Hooker of SW Atlanta, passed away on October 28, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com




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Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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