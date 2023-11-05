Hooker, Billie

HOOKER, Dr. Billie
Dr. Billie June Hooker of SW Atlanta, passed away on October 28, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
HOOKER, Dr. Billie
Dr. Billie June Hooker of SW Atlanta, passed away on October 28, 2023. Services entrusted to Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000. www.mbfh.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
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