Hood, Rita

2 hours ago

HOOD, Rita Winslett

Rita Winslett Hood, beloved wife of Bill Hood, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the age of 76.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com

