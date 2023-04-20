Hood, Evelyn

X

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Evelyn Hawkins Hood of Fielding Lane Southwest Atlanta, the 14th Past International President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. A Paine College and Atlanta University Alum and retired educator of 42 years of Atlanta Public Schools. Her homegoing celebration will take place Friday April 21, 2023, at West Mitchell Street CME Church 560 M. L. King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta, GA 30314. Rev. Herman "Skip" Mason, Pastor. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30314. She leaves to mourn a devoted niece, Mrs. Traci Hawkins Dumas (Alfred); a devoted nephew, Mr. Gerald Hood (Julia); great-niece Mrs. Trae'C Dumas Thomas (Jamal); niece, Ms. Hope Hawkins; great-nephew Mr. Devonte' Hawkins; Mrs. Ann Broughton, Godchild; an abundance of family members; and sorority members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. The wake will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5 PM - 7 PM, with the Omega Rho Ceremony at 6:00 PM at West Mitchell Street CME Church. Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30331. (404) 349-3000, www.mbfh.com.




