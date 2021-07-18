Honour, Susan

FULLER (WOODALL), Susan Honour



Passed away on July 10, 2021 in Marietta, GA. Susan was the only child of Ralph Gooch Woodall and Miriam Sloan Woodall. She was born on July 2, 1934 in Tuscaloosa, AL. She was a graduate of The Napsonian School (now the Westminster Schools) and attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh, NC before marrying Richard Welsby Honour, Sr. and becoming the mother of five children. She is survived by her children Richard Honour (Kathryn), Lynn Phillips (Charles), and Carol Estep (Jeff). Grandchildren: Jeff Phillips (Caitlin), Lauren Leimkuehler (Greg), Kelli Estep, Jae Estep, Joseph Honour (Ashley), and John Honour (Stephanie). Great-grandchildren: Asher, Rowan, and Hayes Phillips, Ryan and Hannah Leimkuehler, and Jake Honour. She was predeceased by sons Ralph Douglas (Joe) Honour and Patrick David Honour. Survivors also include a host of family and friends who loved her and treasured her friendship. There will be a private family 'Collective Honouring.' In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcome at tricitiesfriendsofkitties.org via PayPal or the Humane Society of Cobb County.

