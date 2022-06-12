Honerkamp, Emagene

HONERKAMP (KENNAN), Emagene "Genie"



Emagene "Genie" Kennan Honerkamp, aged 78, died in Singapore on April 24, 2022 after a struggle with dementia. She was a joyful, fun-loving grandmother who dearly loved her family and friends. She will be remembered for her kind and gracious southern manners, dry sense of humor, and deep love for her family. Born September 25, 1943 to Robert and Minnie Smith Kennan in Raleigh, North Carolina, Genie grew up in Edenton and graduated from Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA and Norfolk Business College. She moved to Atlanta in 1970 to work for Delta Air Lines and married her husband Marion in 1971. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling in Europe and Asia, visiting Italy, France, Spain, UAE, Oman, Vietnam, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and China with family and friends. Genie is survived by her son Robert (Heather) of Singapore and beloved granddaughters, Gemma and Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Minnie Smith Kennan, brothers George and Robert, and her husband of 39 years Marion. Visitation is 6-8 PM, Monday, June 13 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Stockbridge, GA. A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, June 14 at Lord of Life Lutheran Church. Private interment will be at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Alzheimer's Association (800)272-3900. To further honor her memory, please enjoy a special meal with your family and toast with a margarita in memory of Genie!

