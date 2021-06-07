HONEA, Hugh H.



Hugh H. "Cotton" Honea, 81, passed away on Thursday, June 3, 2021. A native of Hapeville, GA, he had been a resident of Prince George County, VA for the past 10 years. Hugh worked for Coca-Cola and Home Depot; and was a member of the Cawson St. Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph E. Honea; mother, Ella Brooks Honea; brothers, John H. Honea, Ralph M. Honea, Charles E. Honea; sisters, Martha Honea Chapman, Ophelia Honea Geer, and Willie Honea Duke. Hugh is survived by his sister, Bobbie Honea Garrison of Woodstock, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Parklawn Memorial Park's Chapel Mausoleum, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666 with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 2 p.m. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.









