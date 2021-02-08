HOMER, Ruth Abernethy



Mrs. Ruth Abernethy Homer, age 87, died January 26, 2021. Ruth was a graduate of Russell High School and Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing, where she became a Registered Nurse. She was an eternal optimist and could find good in anybody and anything. She was known for her constant smile and infectious laugh. She loved spending time with her family and was the life of a good party. She was voted most popular in high school and married Hal Homer, her high school sweetheart. Ruth loved all sports. She played basketball and was a cheerleader in high school and loved playing tennis and golf with Hal and her friends. She frequently finished first for her age group in the annual Lake Burton Fun Run. Her favorite spot in the world was Lake Burton where she and Hal spent their honeymoon and later built a cabin that became the meeting spot for her family and friends. Ruth and Hal also enjoyed traveling the world, cruising the Georgia Mountain, Florida, and Bahamas skies in their Beechcraft Bonanza, and relaxing in their place on Pensacola Beach. Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Hal Homer. She is survived by son and daughter in-law, H. Fletcher Homer, III and Laura Greer Homer of Sandy Springs and their children, Hal Homer of Sandy Springs and Greer Homer of Atlanta; daughter and son in-law, Rita Homer and Wes Rayfield of Lake Burton and her children, Steven Hobson of Acworth and Vincent Hobson of Clayton; her sisters, Joyce Allison, Susan Hanson, Georgianna Toole (Barckley) and Cindy Barry (Mack); her beloved nieces and nephews. Due to COVID, a private memorial service for immediate family will be held at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church followed by a Celebration of Life at Lake Burton on separate dates to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to a charity of the donor's choice.



