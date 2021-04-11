HOLYFIELD, Clay E.



Clay E. Holyfield, 58, passed away, March 3, 2021, in Asheboro, North Carolina. Clay was born in Fairbanks, Alaska and later moved with his family to Anchorage. Clay lived life to the fullest. Interested in everything from the arts to the great outdoors, he danced both tap and ballroom. He played the clarinet, guitar, and later saxophone. Clay played hockey in Alaska and Canada, was active in ski patrol on Mount Alyeska, and flew Civil Air Patrol. Clay was curious, inquisitive, and observant. He enjoyed motorcycling, bodysurfing, and travel. He developed his life-long love of horses at Judson College Prep in Paradise Valley, Arizona.



Clay joined the Navy at 17. He served his country in tumultuous times. These included deployments off the coast of Beirut, Lebanon, and in the waters near the island country of Grenada. Clay graduated with a bachelor's degree from Western Carolina University, where he forged lifelong friendships with his Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers. After graduation, Clay worked in radio broadcasting on air and in sales for WOKI in Knoxville, TN, KYUR in Anchorage, Alaska, and WSML in Winston-Salem, NC. He owned his own DJ company, The Atlanta Sound Machine, providing sound and entertainment for everything from Georgia's monster truck rallies to weddings and political events. While in Atlanta, Clay also did some acting, appearing in shows such as "I'll Fly Away" and "New Jack City."



Clay was a master storyteller and word smith, with a beautiful speaking voice, moving people to laughter or to tears with his words, both in story and in prayer. He did so because of his huge, loving heart. He filled a room with his presence and lit it with his personality. Clay was devoted to family. He was generous. He cared more for others than himself. A justice warrior, he put himself in harm's way for others and fought for those who could not fight for themselves. Always willing to share what he had when he saw a need, even if giving meant going without, himself. Clay was loved by his family, his friends, his audiences, and casual acquaintances, alike. He was just that kind of man. He will be greatly missed.



Clay E. Holyfield was laid to rest next to his parents at the Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Ararat, North Carolina, among his forefathers, who have been buried in the Mt. Airy, Surry County area for over 100 years. A memorial service will be held, at a later date, when we can all join in person to celebrate Clay's life. If you would like to participate in the Memorial Service and/or a Book of Remembrance, please email Clayremembrance@gmail.com with your contact information, how you know Clay, and any favorite photos or memories you may have of him. Clay was preceded in death by his parents, Bettyella and M.W. (Spud) Holyfield. He is survived by his beloved sisters and their husbands: Lee Bale (Keith) of Wheaton, Illinois, Marleena Holyfield Huckaba (Sam) of Tallahassee, Florida, and his much-loved nephew, Quinn Huckaba, currently serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clay's name, in any amount, to Vet Safety Net (VetNet), http://www.caringservices.org

