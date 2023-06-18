X

Holtzclaw, William

2 hours ago

HOLTZCLAW, William Paul

William Paul Holtzclaw, 90 of Atlanta, died June 15, 2023. Mr. Holtzclaw served in the United States Air Force and then had a lengthy career as a radio technician with Delta Airlines. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Hardeman Holtzclaw; second wife, Leecie Yvonne Holtzclaw; and daughter, Lee Anne Stephens. Paul is survived by his daughters, Deb Dearwent (Don), Karen Maddox (Lester), Randee Van Houten, Sharon Soulis (Mike); son, John Warren (Janet); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1 o'clock with a funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.




Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

