HOLTZCLAW, William Paul



William Paul Holtzclaw, 90 of Atlanta, died June 15, 2023. Mr. Holtzclaw served in the United States Air Force and then had a lengthy career as a radio technician with Delta Airlines. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan Hardeman Holtzclaw; second wife, Leecie Yvonne Holtzclaw; and daughter, Lee Anne Stephens. Paul is survived by his daughters, Deb Dearwent (Don), Karen Maddox (Lester), Randee Van Houten, Sharon Soulis (Mike); son, John Warren (Janet); numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1 o'clock with a funeral service at 2 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.





Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

