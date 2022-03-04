Holtzclaw, Leecie

HOLTZCLAW (HUNT), Leecie Yvonne



Yvonne was born in Marietta, Georgia on July 16, 1936. She went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 27, 2022: with her husband, daughter and son by her side.



She was the daughter of the late Eual and Christine Hunt of Marietta, Georgia.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, brother- Jay Hunt, brother- Merritt Hunt, and daughter- LeeAnne Stephens.



She is survived by her loving husband William Paul Holtzclaw, son John Warren (Janet), daughter Sharon Soulis (Mike), daughter Debbie Dearwent (Don), daughter Karen Maddox (Lester), daughter Randee Van Houten (Marcus), brother, Charles Hunt (Susie), nephew Rodney Hunt (Rhonda), and affectionately known by her 12 grandchildren and an abundance of great-grandchildren as "Granny Bon." She also leaves behind many wonderful friends, whom she valued and appreciated.



Throughout her career with Lockheed Martin and Monsanto/ Solutia, her meticulousness and professionalism set her apart. In her spare time, she savored every opportunity to travel with her husband to new places across the globe.



Yvonne's faith in God was priority, shining the light of Christ and generating positive energy wherever she went. Her love of the Lord was shown in her selfless, generous and graceful ways. She looked for the good in others, encouraging them with her kind and loving words. Her vivacious personality put others at ease. By spending a moment with her, you could feel her genuine interest in your life. She loved to serve her friends and family with delectable meals or by sharing a scripture, leaving them nourished in both body and spirit.



An amazing artist, Yvonne loved putting pen to paper with her calligraphy or creating strokes of beauty on canvas with paintbrush in hand. She had an uncanny ability for turning the ordinary into something extraordinary.



Her beauty will forever be with us, be it in a blooming flower, waves of the ocean, warmth of the sun, or majesty of the mountains. Her family has lost an amazing matriarch, but Heaven has gained an angel.



The family will receive friends Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 2 o'clock with funeral services at 3 o'clock at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



