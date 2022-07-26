HOLTZ, Lisa



Lisa Jo Holtz, age 58, of Atlanta passed unexpectedly on July 22, 2022. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Sherry Holtz King and Cary S. King; sisters, Jennifer Holtz Torres and Kimberly Holtz Ort (Austin); stepsister, Kimberly King Jacobs (Davis); stepbrother, Scott R. King (Marilou); nieces, Zoe Torres, Maria Jordan, Debbie Jacobs; nephews, Alex Jordan, Zachary Jacobs, and Noah King; and her beloved dog Hero Holtz. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Holtz. Lisa graduated from Lovett High School in 1981, where she was a cheerleader. She earned a Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles from the University of Texas and was a freelance paralegal for several different law practices. She devoted her life to the rescue and care of dogs. A memorial service will take place 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 28 at Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Road and via Zoom link on Dressler's website. Rabbi Brad Levenberg will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Atlanta Humane Society or SPCA. Dressler's, 770-451-4999.

