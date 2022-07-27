HOLT, Virginia



Virginia "Jenny" Gaby Holt, age 72, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after an extended battle with her health. Jenny was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 2, 1950, to the late Virginia Cox Gaby and Dr. William L. Gaby. She attended East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, TN, graduating Cum Laude with a BS Degree in Social Services.



Celebration of Life services for Jenny will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Rev. Brenda Westmorland and Rev. Eddie Bradford officiating. Inurnment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. The family will gather with friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home.



She married Kenneth W. Holt while still in college, and they were able to graduate together. Immediately they moved to Alaska, her lifelong dream, with her husband serving in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and Jenny working as a State Social Worker in rural Alaska. After 3 years, they returned to the lower States to raise their family. Jenny had her first 2 children while in Alaska, Lori Beth and Matt, and a third child in Atlanta, GA, Ryan.



Jenny loved caring for her children and when they entered school, she began caring for neighbors' new born children. She also had the priviledge of having her first born grandchild to care for while her mother worked, a task she truly loved doing. She was a faithful Member of Norcross First United Methodist Church for the past 47 years, serving as a Sunday School youth teacher, Stephen Ministry and Bible School leader.



Jenny loved exciting activities, such as riding horses, water skiing, cross country snow skiing, snowmobiling, and riding high and fast roller coasters. She also was an avid reader, loved to play bridge with her friends, and raising Siamese kittens, and owning a variety of other pets for her family to enjoy with her.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kenneth W. Holt; their 3 children, Lori Beth Horton (Trey), Matthew G. Holt (Rhonda), Ryan L. Holt (Karina); 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dr. Nancy Gaby Lefkowitz and Fran Gaby, numerous cousins, and extended family members whom she loved dearly.



