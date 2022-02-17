HOLT, Verlean
Verlean Holt, 74, passed on February 7, 2022. Funeral will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, February 17, 4-7 PM, Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316, 404-522-7478.
Funeral Home Information
Meadows Mortuary, Inc.
419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.
Atlanta, GA
30316
https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
