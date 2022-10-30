HOLT, Robert



Robert Crandall Holt, 85, passed in his home in Clayton, Georgia on October 18, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Linda Dodson Holt; his son, Samuel Holt; granddaughter, Grace Holt; step-sisters, Lysbeth Bainbridge (Steve Ramberg), Sarah Bainbridge Akridge (Chip); and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Beck Funeral Home in Clayton is handling arrangements, www.beckfuneralhome.com

