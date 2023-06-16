X

Holt, Charlie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOLT, Charlie

Age 76, of College Park, GA, passed June 9, 2023. Funeral Service Friday, June 16, 2023 at 10 AM in our chapel. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

Report: Solar energy is growing in Georgia, but there's more to the story
