Holston, Manuel

HOLSTON, Pastor Manuel
Age 83, of Ellenwood, GA, passed October 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 AM, Martin Street Church of God. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
HOLSTON, Pastor Manuel
Age 83, of Ellenwood, GA, passed October 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 11 AM, Martin Street Church of God. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral