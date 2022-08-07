ajc logo
X

Holst, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

HOLST, Richard "Dick" Charles

Dick was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 25, 1934, and passed away after a valiant battle with dementia in Clarkston, Georgia on August 4, 2022, at the age of 88.

After graduating from the University of Illinois with a degree in mechanical engineering, Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army. After serving two years in the military, he met Geraldine (Gerry), the love of his life, at a Chicago pizzeria; they were married four years later, settled down in Chicago, and started their family. After working as a grocery store manager for Kroger Foods in Chicago, Dick was transferred to Atlanta and moved to the suburb of Clarkston, where he happily presided over his growing family, numerous pets, and his collection of bears, mugs, model cars, and license plates. Despite his move to Georgia, Dick never lost his love for the Chicago Bears and Cubs.

His passions, in addition to his family and friends, were his dogs Lily and Bud, his koi pond, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, traveling, gardening, woodworking, and birdwatching. Dick was an outgoing, gregarious man who loved nothing better than to chat, joke, and tease his friends and family members.

He was preceded in death by his oldest son, Rick; and older brother Walter. Dick is survived by Geraldine (Gerry), his loving wife of 59 years. He leaves behind his daughter Christine, sons Michael (Teresa Lass, fiancé); James; Robert (Cathleen); grandchildren Maxwell (Megan), Meghan Simmons (AJ), Jacob, Justin and Gracie; and two step-grandchildren, Justin and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Owen; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at Wages & Sons, in Stone Mountain, GA, Monday, August 8, 2022. Visitation is from 1:00 to 2:00 with services immediately following.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks
Boy at heart of UK court battle dies after life support ends13h ago
Cheyenne Parker’s basket with 0.3 to play lifts Dream over Sparks
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
11h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Here’s what Jake Odorizzi took from his Braves debut
6h ago
Anne Heche in hospital, 'stable' after fiery car crash
5h ago
The Latest
Campbell, Douglas
Nichols, Leigh
Brown, Nancy
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top