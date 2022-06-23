Holmes, Robert

ajc logo
Mr. Robert Holmes of Smyrna, GA, passed on June 6, 2022. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 11:00 AM, from our Chapel. Interment at South-View Cemetery, 1990 Jonesboro Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. VIEWING WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY FROM 11:00 AM TO 8:00 PM IN OUR CHAPEL. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 327 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

