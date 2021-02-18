Holmes, Richard

X

Graveside Service for Mr. Richard Holmes of Conyers, Ga. will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Kennedy Memorial Gardens with Reverend Roy C. Moffett, Eulogist. Interment Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Visitation TODAY from 5-7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy 138 SE Conyers, Ga. 30013 (770)285-6673.

