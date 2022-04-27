ajc logo
Marylou Holmes

Marylou Cox Holmes

Marylou Cox Holmes, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-one years, Ronald E. Holmes; parents, Wilmer and Lois Smith Cox; brother, David G. Cox; brother-in-law, Lester Holmes. Mrs. Holmes is survived by children, Christopher Holmes (Katie) of Atlanta, GA, Karen Holmes Huggin (Ben), of Atlanta, GA, Kelly Holmes Farlander (Eric) of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Vivianne Farlander, Bryce Farlander, Ruby Holmes; brother, William Cox (Beth) of Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Helen Holmes Underwood (Kenneth) of Magnolia Springs, AL; aunt, Betty Smith and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holmes was born on January 11, 1942 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1959 graduate of Grady High School, and she attended the University of Georgia. Mrs. Holmes was a homemaker and a member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where she sang in the choir for a long time. She was a Master Gardener and did volunteer work at various places. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, GA.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.




Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

