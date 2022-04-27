Holmes, Marylou

HOLMES (COX), Marylou



Marylou Cox Holmes, 80, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-one years, Ronald E. Holmes; parents, Wilmer and Lois Smith Cox; brother, David G. Cox; brother-in-law, Lester Holmes. Mrs. Holmes is survived by children, Christopher Holmes (Katie) of Atlanta, GA, Karen Holmes Huggin (Ben), of Atlanta, GA, Kelly Holmes Farlander (Eric) of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Vivianne Farlander, Bryce Farlander, Ruby Holmes; brother, William Cox (Beth) of Buford, GA; sister-in-law, Helen Holmes Underwood (Kenneth) of Magnolia Springs, AL; aunt, Betty Smith and nieces and nephews. Mrs. Holmes was born on January 11, 1942 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1959 graduate of Grady High School, and she attended the University of Georgia. Mrs. Holmes was a homemaker and a member of Rock Spring Presbyterian Church of Atlanta where she sang in the choir for a long time. She was a Master Gardener and did volunteer work at various places. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM at North Atlanta Memorial Park in Doraville, GA.



