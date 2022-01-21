Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Holmes, Henry

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLMES, Jr., Henry

Henry Grady "Ian" Holmes, Jr., age 81, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Mr. Holmes served in the US Army. After his service, he came home to work as a draftsman. Mr. Holmes found his calling in the jewelry business, owning and operating Ore and Earth in Buckhead for more than 40 years. He also enjoyed painting and was passionate about music and photography. He leaves behind those that loved him and he will be dearly missed. At this time, no memorial service is planned. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carmichael Funeral Homes - Smyrna

2950 King Street S.E.

Smyrna, GA

30080

https://www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Crawford, Kathrine
Holbrook, Geneva
Mann, John
2h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top