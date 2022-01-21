Holmes, Henry

HOLMES, Jr., Henry



Henry Grady "Ian" Holmes, Jr., age 81, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022. A lifelong resident of Atlanta, Mr. Holmes served in the US Army. After his service, he came home to work as a draftsman. Mr. Holmes found his calling in the jewelry business, owning and operating Ore and Earth in Buckhead for more than 40 years. He also enjoyed painting and was passionate about music and photography. He leaves behind those that loved him and he will be dearly missed. At this time, no memorial service is planned. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467.



