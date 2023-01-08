HOLLOWAY, Sherry
Sherry Jean (Walker) Holloway, age 70 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Norcross, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Dr. Ronald Dunnigan and Bishop William L. Sheals officiating. The body will lie in state from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. The interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. Sherry retired from Fulton County Government with 34 years of service and taught high school for 5 years in DeKalb County School District afterwards. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eddie Mae (Robinson) Walker; sister, Bessie Wilkes; and brother, Willie Walker, Jr. Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Holloway, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Candace Steadman, McDonough, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Destini Holloway, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Rachel Holloway, Nicholas Steadman, Kayla Jones, Charles Holloway, Jonathan Holloway; siblings, Fan Andrews, Detroit MI; Jack Walker (Anita), Jonesboro, GA; Charles Walker (Annette), Las Vegas, NV; Jeannette Anthony (Sandy), Stone Mountain, GA; and Steve Walker (Carrol), Decatur, GA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and relatives. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
