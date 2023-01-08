ajc logo
X

Holloway, Sherry

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLLOWAY, Sherry

Sherry Jean (Walker) Holloway, age 70 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Norcross, GA on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Dr. Ronald Dunnigan and Bishop William L. Sheals officiating. The body will lie in state from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service. The interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. Sherry retired from Fulton County Government with 34 years of service and taught high school for 5 years in DeKalb County School District afterwards. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Eddie Mae (Robinson) Walker; sister, Bessie Wilkes; and brother, Willie Walker, Jr. Sherry is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Edward Holloway, Lawrenceville, GA; daughter, Candace Steadman, McDonough, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Destini Holloway, Cumming, GA; grandchildren, Rachel Holloway, Nicholas Steadman, Kayla Jones, Charles Holloway, Jonathan Holloway; siblings, Fan Andrews, Detroit MI; Jack Walker (Anita), Jonesboro, GA; Charles Walker (Annette), Las Vegas, NV; Jeannette Anthony (Sandy), Stone Mountain, GA; and Steve Walker (Carrol), Decatur, GA; and a host of other nieces, nephews, and relatives. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962.3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tim Stewart Funeral Home

300 Simonton Rd. SW

Lawrenceville, GA

30046

https://www.stewartfh.com

Editors' Picks

Rare College Football Playoff absence for parents of Georgia’s Kirby Smart6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Jalen Carter hoping to save his best for last
9h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
12h ago

Credit: John Locher

Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
6h ago
The Latest

Rempe, Nancy
Levy, Patricia
2h ago
Mason, Debbie
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top