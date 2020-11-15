HOLLOWAY, James Thomas



James Thomas "Tom" Holloway, 94, of Roswell, GA passed away peacefully on November 7th, 2020. Tom was born in Newnan, GA on May 29, 1926. He was married to Grace Morgan Holloway for 49 years until her death on May 5, 1996. Tom owned and operated a community barber shop for over 40 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Army during World War II and a Mason Brother of Sylvan Lodge No. 429. Tom will be remembered for his good nature, spirited humor, and love of family. He is survived by his sister, Nita Robinson, his loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, and siblings Christine Hoke, Jean Pierce, and Skipper Hoke. The family would like to extend their gratitude to his dedicated caregivers for their faithful service and companionship. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.mckoon.com. McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580

