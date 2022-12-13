HOLLORAN, Stephen Gregory "Steve"



Stephen "Steve" Holloran of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away on December 4, 2022 at the age of 73. He was the beloved husband of Janice Mix Holloran for eighteen wonderful years.



One of Steve's greatest joys was traveling through life and having adventures with Janice, especially on cruises. The couple even got married in Key West, Florida while on a cruise. Steve loved country music, Bruce Springsteen, dining out and playing trivia with friends. He also gave back to the community by volunteering at The Foundation for Hospital Arts and Children's Restoration Network - both in Atlanta.



While Steve and Janice did not have any children, Steve loved the couple's "fur-babies" including Scout, a King Charles spaniel, and two rescue cats, Callie and Sweetie.



Born in Lynchburg, Virginia to James Monroe Holloran Sr. and Lucile Stone, Steve was also devoted to his extended family.



He began his career as an art teacher in Chesterfield County Public Schools in suburban Richmond, Virginia. Steve was well liked by both students and faculty and went on to win recognition as the county teacher of the year. Later, he would move to the Atlanta area and work for ADP and Equifax.



Steve is predeceased by both of his parents; and his brother, James Monroe "Pete" Holloran Jr. of Lynchburg. He is survived by his wife, Janice; sister, Kay (Arnie) Johannes of Spout Spring, Virginia; and her children, Justin Johannes of Indian Trail, North Carolina; Jason Johannes of Fairfax, Virginia; and Erin Begley of Amherst, Virginia; his sister-in-law, Barbara Newman Holloran of Madison Heights, Virginia and her daughters, Jill Holloran Whorley and Heather Holloran Simpson, both of Madison Heights, Virginia. He is also survived by his cousins, Ann Stone Chakales of Decatur, Georgia and Dr. Jay Stone of Richmond, Virginia; as well as a brother-in-law, Fred Mix of Franklin, North Carolina.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Lakeside Funeral Home in Woodstock, Georgia at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Children's Restoration Network, www.childrn.org/

