HOLLMAN, Johnny William

Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, passed August 11, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 AM; Springfield Bpt Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

