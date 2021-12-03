ajc logo
X

Hollis, Eugene

File photo
Caption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLLIS, Eugene

It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Eugene Hollis announced his passing, at his home, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Born on April 20, 1935, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Hollis will be loving, sweetly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn; children, Anita, Freda, Rhonda; grandchildren, Kordale, Brittany, Chauntel; siblings, Early, Amanda; and other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 3646 Hogan Road, SW, Atlanta, GA. 30331. (404) 349-3695. Rev. Dr. Carl H. Moncrief, Officiating. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, (404) 688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Boazman, Byron
2h ago
Austin-Brown, Barbara
2h ago
Bell, Toni
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top