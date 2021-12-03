HOLLIS, Eugene



It is with great sadness that the family of Mr. Eugene Hollis announced his passing, at his home, on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the age of 86. Born on April 20, 1935, and a longtime resident of Atlanta, Georgia. Mr. Hollis will be loving, sweetly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Gwendolyn; children, Anita, Freda, Rhonda; grandchildren, Kordale, Brittany, Chauntel; siblings, Early, Amanda; and other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 3646 Hogan Road, SW, Atlanta, GA. 30331. (404) 349-3695. Rev. Dr. Carl H. Moncrief, Officiating. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, (404) 688-7073.

