Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Hollinhead, Thomas

File photo
caption arrowCaption
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLLINHEAD, Thomas

Mr. Thomas Lee Hollinhead, of Atlanta, age 99, passed away on December 22, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12 Noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Mr. Hollinhead is survived by his son David Freeman. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Hines Home Of Funerals, Inc.

595 West Lake Avenue NW

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://hineshomeoffunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Leavitt, Lynn
2h ago
Crawford, Thomas
2h ago
Maddox, Bertha
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top