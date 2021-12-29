HOLLINHEAD, Thomas
Mr. Thomas Lee Hollinhead, of Atlanta, age 99, passed away on December 22, 2021. Graveside service will be Thursday, December 30, 2021, 12 Noon at Greenwood Cemetery. Mr. Hollinhead is survived by his son David Freeman. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc., 404-792-2400.
