HOLLIMON, Elgie



Miss Elgie Shenita Hollimon of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed on March 15, 2023. Homegoing Service will be held today, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM, from our Chapel. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home today at 10:15 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

