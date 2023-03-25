X

Hollimon, Elgie

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLLIMON, Elgie

Miss Elgie Shenita Hollimon of Stone Mountain, Georgia, passed on March 15, 2023. Homegoing Service will be held today, Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM, from our Chapel. Interment at Lincoln Cemetery, 2275 Joseph E. Boone, Atlanta, Georgia 30314. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home today at 10:15 AM. Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, Georgia 30315, 404-688-7073.

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

