HOLLEY, Robert



Robert P. Holley, 59, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Father's Day, June 20, 2021. Robert was born on September 18, 1961 in Bay Shore, NY to Robert E. Holley and JoAnne M. Holley.



Robert completed academic training at the Culinary Institute of America. He was a successful Executive Chef for Le Bernardin, Brasserie Le Coze and Atlanta Fish Market.



Robert had a passion for cooking, entertaining, spending time with family and loved ones, visiting the lake, fishing, and hosting Sunday family gatherings. He was well-known for his talent in the kitchen, but his true gift was his generous and loving heart. He was a proud and loving husband and father who fiercely loved his family.



Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Holley, his mother, JoAnne M. Holley, and his lifelong best friend, Ronald Gunvaldsen. He is survived by his wife, Amy Holley; children, Lindsey and Connor Holley; siblings: Deborah Bailey (late husband, John), William Holley (Sue), Linda Holley, Michael Holley, Richard Holley (Cynthia), Patrick Holley (Cynthia), and thirteen nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Buckhead Church. The family will receive friends at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to No Kid Hungry-Share Our Strength.



The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Piedmont Hospital Marcus Heart and Vascular Center, Buckhead Life Restaurant Group, Buckhead Church, and the overwhelming support from the restaurant community members, family and dear friends who loved Chef Bobby.



