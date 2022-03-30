HOLLERBACH, Donald



1935 - 2022



Donald Emil Hollerbach, a resident of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022.



Don was born on December 14, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to Emil and Catherine (Shea) Hollerbach. He was a graduate of the University of Toledo and a registered CPA. He had a long, successful career as a financial executive for Schindler Elevators, the University of Toledo and Amtech Elevators. He was president of the Toledo Chapters of both the Financial Executive Institute and the Ohio Society of CPA's. After his retirement, he moved to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, Florida where he was active in the community, serving many years as a village representative.



He leaves his loving wife Geannine Dickinson; his son, Steven (Catherine); grandchildren Arik, Victoria, and Elaine; his son, Martin; his daughter, Amy (Chris) Pelton; stepdaughter, Cheryl Dickinson; and grandchildren Darrin, Lauren and Anais.



Don was a car enthusiast, enjoyed traveling and loved to play any kind of sport or game. He especially enjoyed playing euchre with his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036 www.st-agnes.org/Support-Us/The-Academy-Fund/Give.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 between 6-8 PM at Downing Funeral Home, 1214 Wendy Court, Spring Hill, FL 34607 with a rosary at 7 PM The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday March 31, 2022 at 10 AM at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1107 Commercial Way, Spring Hill, FL 34606.



