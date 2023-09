HOLLER (O'DOHERTY), Deirdre



Ann "Deirdre" Holler, 83 years old, of Savannah, GA, passed away on August 27, 2023. Funeral Mass is November 25, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. To express your condolences at, https://www.familiesfirstcare.com/ann-deirdre-holler/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com