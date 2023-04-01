X

HOLLANDER,

Sarah Wakefield

Sarah Wakefield Hollander, age 67, passed away in Austell, Georgia on March 25, 2023. A casual celebration of life will be held at The Brickyard on April 14, 2023 from 6 PM to 9 PM, located at 129 Church Street, Marietta, GA 30060. Preceded in death by her parents, William and Hazel Wakefield and sister, Deborah W. Shull.

She was a graduate of Osbourne High School in 1973 and served as Executive Assistant for the Legal Counsel at Coca-Cola Enterprises for 37 years. Sarah was a beloved wife and cherished Aunt. She was a lifelong animal lover who devoted many years to caring for her many rescue pets. She enjoyed fishing, spending time at the beach with her family, and was an avid reader and fierce board game competitor.

Sarah is survived by her husband of 28 years, John Hollander; brother, William 'Bill' Wakefield; brother-in-law, David H. Shull, Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Animals online at friendsofanimals.org

Funeral Home Information

West Cobb Funeral Home, Inc. - Marietta

2480 Macland Rd

Marietta, GA

30064

https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

