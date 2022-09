HOLLAND, Valecia



Mrs. Valecia Henderson Holland passed Thursday, September 15, 2022. Wife of Mr. James Holland. Her memorial service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:00 AM at Peace Baptist Church, 4000 Covington Hwy, Decatur, GA. Family request no dark suits or dark clothing to be worn. Services entrusted to William G. Murray and Son Funeral Home, 923 McDaniel Street, Atlanta, GA. 30310, 404-963-5634.