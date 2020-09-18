HOLLAND, Norma Huston Norma Huston Holland, born May 12, 1933, in Charleston, West Virginia, passed away on September 4th, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 87 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, C. R. Holland; her parents, E.D. Huston and Beatrice Huston; siblings, Gene Huston; Betty Lynn; and E.D. Huston Jr. She is survived by 6 nieces and nephews; 3 great-nephews; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Huston and Chris Huston. Norma was retired from the Gwinnett Co. Tag Office in Gwinnett Co. Georgia. She had also been a corporate secretary for Columbia Gas Company in West Virginia, and co-owner of NuSash Window Company in Charleston, West Virginia with her husband C.R. She was a member of many organizations in Georgia and West Virginia. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. There will be a short grave site service at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in West Virginia at a later date.



