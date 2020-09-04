HOLLAND, Jack Age 89, of Grayson, passed August 31, 2020. Service pending. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, Lawrenceville, GA.
Funeral Home Information
Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA
30046
