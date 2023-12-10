Holland, Geraldine

HOLLAND (POWERS),



Geraldine "Gerry"



Geraldine "Gerry" Holland passed away on November 18, 2023 in Middleburg, Florida after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her son, Randy (Kim) Westrick; and her daughter, Ruth Westrick (Peter) D'Ambrosio; her grandsons, Bryce Westrick, Lane Westrick and Sam D'Ambrosio; her brother, George (Noreen) Powers; nephew, Jamie Powers; and niece, Christine Powers (Wes) Sinanan.



Born Geraldine Rose Powers in Cleveland, Ohio on May 5, 1941, Gerry was predeceased by her father, Jerome Powers; her mother, Ruth Powers; and her sister, Grace Powers. Gerry had many talents, most notably as a seamstress, bookkeeper and small business owner. As a seamstress she began making wedding dresses in her teens and continued this skill for special occasions later in life. She went on to take her skills to needlepoint and quilt making, eventually getting published with some of her work. As a bookkeeper, she worked for car dealerships in Cleveland and Atlanta. Later, she combined these skills to open her own craft shop, G.H. Crafts in Brooks, Georgia which she ran through the eighties and into the nineties. After moving to Florida in the mid-nineties to be near her children, she worked at the state unemployment office and eventually went on to a decade-long career at Corporate Express in Deerfield Beach.



Gerry loved to travel taking trips to Europe and going on cruises earlier in life, and later making trips to New York, Los Angeles and Colorado to visit her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and loved going to and living near the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida. Gerry will be remembered for her determination and strong will which she exhibited to her final days. Gerry's final wishes were not for a service or flowers, but that donations be made in her honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html. The family will have a private celebration of Gerry's life at a later date.



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