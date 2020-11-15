HOLLAND, Dennis



Jeremiah



Dennis Jeremiah Holland, 80, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. Dennis, better known to some as Den, Denny or Dutch, was a native of North Beach/San Francisco, but considered Atlanta his home for the past 50+ years. He attended St Peter and Paul's Grammar School, Sacred Heart High School and St Mary's College in CA. After college, he served honorably in the United States Navy. He was stationed in Japan for two years where he specialized in naval communications receiving Morse Code. He then began his 48-year vocation in sales with the Hager Hinge Company of St Louis, MO. His career earned him a reputation of dedication and integrity because to many he was "The Hager Man". He was devoted to his family; a great husband and dad. A good friend to all, he had the personality to keep everyone laughing. Dennis is survived by his wife, Diane Holland; his son, Timothy Holland; his daughter, Katherine Holland; extended family, Louis Segale, Jr. and Nancy Segale. He was preceded in death by his parents, Timothy Holland and Bernice Segale Holland, extended family Louis Segale, Sr. and Lorraine Segale. There will be a reception held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm. Social distancing and masks will be required. Because of COVID, the family wants to assure you that your presence is not necessary to show your respect, but continued prayers are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.



