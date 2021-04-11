HOLLAND, Charlotte



Charlotte Etheridge Holland was the daughter of John Wilson and Melba Chewning Etheridge of Atlanta. She was a graduate of Murphy High School and Emory University (BA and MA). At Emory she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and two academic honor societies. She taught political science at Emory at Oxford from 1962 – 1965.



She married Charles J. Holland, MD of Tallahassee on August 3, 1963. They have two daughters: Lindsay Jackson Holland, PhD of Chattanooga, TN and Meredith L. Holland Osmus, MAEd of Valdosta, GA. While in Tallahassee she volunteered and was very active in Golden Gala Activities, Goodwood Museum and Gardens, Tallahassee Garden Club, and Red Hills Horse Trials.



She is survived by her husband, daughters, a brother John Wilson "Jack" Etheridge, Jr. (Eva) of Atlanta, brother-in-law James B. Holland (Katheryn) of Tallahassee and several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goodwood Museum and Gardens or Big Bend Hospice House. A Celebration of Life Reception will be held on Friday, April 16 at the Jubilee House, Goodwood Museum and Gardens, from 4:00-6:00 PM.



Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)

