Holihan, John

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HOLIHAN, John Raymond "Ray"

John Raymond Holihan "Ray" passed away March 6, 2023, in hospice care after a long illness. He was preceded in death by Roberta D. Holihan "Bobbie", his wife of 53 years; and his son, Thomas K. Holihan. He is survived by son, Brian (Glynis), granddaughters, Shelby and Gigi Holihan, and grandson, Cooper. Additionally, he is survived by brothers, Thomas (Marianne) and Richard (Diane), sister-in-law, Mary Anne (James), and brother-in-law, Lou (Marion), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Born December 14, 1937 in Pittsburgh, to Thomas (Ray) and Mildred Holihan, he is a graduate of North Catholic High School and Duquesne University. During a long career with IBM, he spent time in Cleveland OH, Rochester MN, and ultimately Atlanta GA, where he made his home for 40 years in nearby Marietta. Known by all as a friendly man, he loved spending time with family and friends. Ray had many interests: he loved to read, loved music (particularly Irish/Celtic and Jazz), making stained glass, and playing the harmonica. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 AM, Thursday, March 23, 2023, at the Catholic Church of St. Ann (4905 Roswell Rd., Marietta, GA 30062). In lieu of flowers, (which are not permitted during Lent), contributions can be made in Ray's name to the charity of your choice (Catholic Church of St. Ann is suggested)"

