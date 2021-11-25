Holden, Victor

HOLDEN, Jr., Victor



Victor Holden Jr, a Korean War Veteran, age 92, of Monroe, Georgia, passed away on November 20, 2021. Born in Buffalo, New York on April 12, 1929 to the late Myra Beyer Holden and the late Victor Holden Sr. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne Earley Holden, and his brother Frank Holden.



Surviving are Two sons and a son-in-law, three daughters and a daughter in-law; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. View his full obituary and sign the guestbook at https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.meadowsfunderalhomeinc.com__;!!JZyed81S!0prdExqFy4hvZcGF3CgiMqnSuRKhZq-6FYByUlp9mxPCuuRf2k0twQ4Q7QIJ7VU$



Visitation will be Friday, November 26th, from 10am - 12pm, followed by a service from 12-1, at Meadows Funeral Home in Monroe, Georgia. A military service and burial of his ashes will be performed at Canton, Georgia, in July of 2022, date TBA.



In lieu of flowers, the familyrequests that donations be made to:



https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.fishofwalton.org__;!!JZyed81S!0prdExqFy4hvZcGF3CgiMqnSuRKhZq-6FYByUlp9mxPCuuRf2k0twQ4Q7M7GGtM$ , the Lt. Helton



Memorial Foundation Scholarship Fund, or other local charity of your choosing.

