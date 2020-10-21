HOLDEN, Emma Sara



Emma Sara Holden, 86, of Tucker, GA died October 19, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oconee Memorial Park, Seneca, SC with Rev. Jim Landis officiating. Mrs. Holden, a homemaker was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her son, James S. Holden, III and grandson, Austin Cruce; she is survived by her husband, James S. Holden, Jr. of Tucker, GA; daughters, Jill Mullinax of Braselton, GA, Julie Falk of Tucker, GA; sisters, Mickie Dixon of Anderson, SC, Billie Coker of Greer, SC, Barbara Gibson, Brenda Honeycutt; brother, Ricky Lacey all of Seneca, SC; 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Lilburn / Tucker Chapel (770)564-2726.



