HOLCOMB, Sylvia J. Sylvia J. Holcomb, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Thursday, July 16, 2020 at the age of 83. Sylvia was born in Habersham County to the late Thomas Wellborn Johnson and the late Edith Tench Johnson. Sylvia was a faithful member of Winters Chapel Baptist Church. She worked in the retail industry as an Officer Manager with Belk's. Sylvia also dedicated herself to sharing the love of Christ with children, through years of service teaching Sunday School. She enjoyed spending time with and raising her family. The family will gather with friends on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2 PM, until the time of the service. Funeral service for Sylvia will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3 PM, in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Dan Frost officiating. Entombment will follow at Peachtree Memorial Park, Peachtree Corners, GA. Sylvia is survived by the love of her life, Lawrence Harrison Holcomb, daughter, Angela Lou Holcomb, brothers, Frank Johnson, Thomas Johnson, and James Johnson, sister, Bertha Lou Smith, as well as a host of extended family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.

