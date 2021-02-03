HOLCOMB, Lawrence Harrison



Lawrence Harrison Holcomb, of Atlanta, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Friday evening, January 29, 2021 at the age of 89.



Lawrence was born August 29, 1931 in Sautee-Nacoochee, Georgia to the late Jasper D. and Naomi L. Holcomb. Lawrence was a devoted member of Winters Chapel Baptist Church. He worked many years in Materials and Research with the Georgia Department of Transportation. He received many certificates of recognition for his steadfast service throughout his employment. He also holds a letter of commendation, recognizing him as a Good Samaritan, for changing a tire on the side of the highway for a stranded Delta employee on her way to work. Lawrence was known as a faithful believer and also as a man of great character throughout his life. He best served and best loved his family and others well. Lawrence wasn't a man of many words, but when he spoke, it was good to listen. He always had a kind word or an ounce of wisdom to share.



Lawrence honorably served on active duty in the United States Army, as Corporal Artillery from 1952-1954, spending one year stationed in Austria, Germany.



The family will gather with friends on Friday, February 5, 2021 from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Graveside services for Lawrence will follow at 2:00 PM in the Mausoleum Chapel of Peachtree Memorial Park with Pastor Dan Frost officiating.



Lawrence was preceded in death by his lifelong sweetheart and wife, Sylvia. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, and Daddy's Girl, Angela Holcomb. Lawrence is survived by a host of extended family.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.



Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770.448.5757.

