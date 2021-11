HOLCOMB, Joyce



Joyce A. Holcomb, 81 of Duluth, died November 22, 2021. Mrs. Holcomb worked for many years with the Department of Defense at Fort Macpherson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis L. Holcomb and is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Holcomb LaRue and her husband, Eric; grandchildren, Carter Holcomb Strobeck, Lauren Alexa LaRue; and sister, Shirley Avery Jackson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the March of Dimes. Graveside services will be Friday, November 26, 2021 at 1 o'clock at Arlington Memorial Park.